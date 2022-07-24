scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Priyanka Chopra was a sight to behold in her red cutout birthday dress

The actor celebrated her birthday with family and friends in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 2:10:23 pm
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra Jonas has entered her fabulous 40 (Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial picks. Be it donning traditional outfits or bold ones, she can do it all. 

Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday and we are in love with her ensemble.

The Quantico actor donned a red body-hugging gown with a sweetheart neckline. The dress had cutouts with hoops on the bodice and a thigh slit. The actor’s frizzy hairdo completed her look. Anjula Acharia wore a satin pink dress as she posted a photo with the actor.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra looked drop dead gorgeous in the dress (Source: Anjula Acharia/ Instagram)

Husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a post wherein the duo was spotted on the beach. While Priyanka wore a lemon-coloured skirt, top, and head scarf, Nick was spotted in a black comfortable outfit. The duo gave major couple goals. “Happiest birthday to my love-the jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra,” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) 

In another post, the couple was seen gazing at the fireworks on the beach. While Priyanka was still wearing her red birthday dress, Nick was spotted in a printed nightwear set.

Priyanka The duo gave major couple goals (Source: Nick Jonas/ Instagram)

What took the cake was a picture of Priyanka and Malti which Tamanna Dutt posted on Instagram. The actor was holding her daughter Malti who was dressed in an adorable peach dress. Tamanna wore a red outfit in the picture.

Priyanka Priyanka holding her daughter Malti (Source: Tamanna Dutt/ Instagram)

In another click, Chopra was seen smiling her heart out while holding a placard that read, “Happy Birthday Priyanka 80s Baby”.

priyanka The actor celebrated her birthday with family and friends (Source: Nick Jonas/ Instagram)

