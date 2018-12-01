Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Ambanis added glam to the event in Jodhpur

While we are still reeling from the pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dream wedding and reception pictures, it is time to gear up for yet another big fat wedding of the season. Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas are reportedly tying the knot on December 2. The duo has already kickstarted their wedding festivities and celebrated their wedding Sangeet on November 30 in Jodhpur.

For the Sangeet, Isha Ambani, who is one of Priyanka’s closest friends was seen with her dad Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani at the Jodhpur airport.

Isha picked a multi-coloured dark green sharara pant and teamed it with a short embroidered red kurti and a navy blue dupatta. Hair styled into soft waves and dark kolhed eyes rounded off her look well.

Nita Ambani, who was also seen along with her, was seen in a gorgeous white and pink lehenga. We think she looked rather elegant.

Anant Ambani along with his (rumoured) girlfriend Radhika Merchant were also spotted attending the Sangeet. Radhika kept her look simple yet elegant in a multicoloured floral lehenga that she teamed with a blue blouse.

Akash Ambani and his fiance Shloka Mehta were spotted at the airport too. The duo looked lovely together as they headed out to attend the wedding festivities. Shloka Mehta looked wonderful in a peach gown with silver work on it while Akash Ambani looked quite handsome in a grey suit.

Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Anand Piramal on December 12. Recently, she was seen stunning in a Sabyasachi creation for her graha shanti pooja. The bride-to-be dressed up in a gorgeous custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga that was paired with an antique bandhej dupatta.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she accessorised her look with a necklace and earring set featuring uncut syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds from the same designer. Hair styled by Sangeet Kumar Hedge into soft waves rounded off her look well.

Isha and Anand will reportedly tie the knot at Ambani residence, Antilia.