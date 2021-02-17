scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Priyanka Gandhi looks pretty in throwback pre-wedding pictures

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared the throwback pictures ahead of her wedding anniversary

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 17, 2021 3:08:07 pm
priyanka gandhi weddingPriyanka Gandhi wearing a blue outfit for her 'Phoolon ka Gehna' ceremony. (Source: priyankagandhivadra/Instagram)

Priyanka Gandhi recently shared throwback pictures from her pre-wedding festivities, on Instagram.

The politician, who married Robert Vadra 24 years ago in 1997, looked pretty as a young bride, as seen in the pictures. In one of them, she is seen with her late sister-in-law Michelle Vadra. In another picture, the then bride-to-be is seen sitting at what seems to be the wedding venue.

Priyanka mentioned that the pictures were from her ‘Phoolon ke Gehna’ ceremony.

This ceremony is part of a traditional Kashmiri wedding that is held two days before the big day. On this occasion, the groom’s family sends flower jewellery and tinsel to the bride, who then wears it as a symbol of her first ‘shringar’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For the pre-wedding ceremony, Priyanka had worn a traditional embroidered blue outfit, accessorised with a pair of drop earrings. She completed the look with slicked-back hair.

ALSO READ |#SareeTwitter: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares picture from her wedding day

Priyanka and Robert Vadra tied the knot on February 18, 1997.

What do you think of Priyanka Gandhi’s pre-wedding look?

