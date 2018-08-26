Priyanka Chopra’s airport look gives us fashion goals

That Gucci bag though! (Source: priyankachopra_arabia) That Gucci bag though! (Source: priyankachopra_arabia)

Trust Priyanka Chopra to make a statement every time she steps out. The actor’s sartorical choices have almost always turned heads and it was no different this time either as she was spotted at the airport, looking rather chic. Styled by Ami Patel, the Quantico star was spotted wearing a black tee and paired with a mustard coloured jacket from Cinq à Sept. The actor carried off the denim look with elan. And while we really like the look, what actually caught out attention was the Gucci handbag.

The look was rounded out with black shades and black boots.

However, there have been also few instances when the actor’s fashion choices have been underwhelming. She recently celebrated her father’s birth anniversary with her mother and loved ones and chose a plain white high-neck tee for the occasion. It was teamed with a pair of blue flared denims with a fringed hem and a transparent jacket for effect. The look was accessorised with a statement cuff from Chanel and a Fendi sling bag, and rounded out with a dewy sheen and pink lips.

While her simple look was very appealing, the jacket did not go well with the entire ensemble and maybe she could have done away with that.

Priyanka Chopra’s fashion choice, in this particular case, was rather underwhelming. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra’s fashion choice, in this particular case, was rather underwhelming. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was spotted with her mother and Janhvi Kapoor at the celebrations.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

