scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 14, 2022
Must Read

Celeb twinning: Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya approve of this green pantsuit

From Priyanka's retro-grunge look to Zendaya's retro-chic styling -- check out the stunning pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 14, 2022 4:30:38 pm
priyanka chopra, fashion twinning, zendayaThe actors were seen in matching outfits. (Photos: Priyanka Copra/Instagram; Zendaya/Instagram)

Women wearing pantsuits is perhaps one of the best ongoing fashion trends that has given us many wow-worthy moments.

From taking a page out of ’80s men’s fashion to styling pantsuits with chic, shimmery corsets for a feminine twist on the erstwhile ‘masculine’ outfit, we have seen it all.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) 

As such, recently, for the shoot of Vanity Fair‘s February cover, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, too, was seen in a green pantsuit by Maison Valentino.

ALSO READ |We love Malaika Arora in pantsuits; here’s why

She was wearing a light violet-coloured full-sleeved shirt within for a retro look that was accentuated with her messy, curly puff and bold, dark lips. The outfit was paired with white espadrille wedges.

The look is a clean throwback to what Zendaya wore to The Graham Norton show with Tom Holland for the promotions of Spiderman: No Way Home back in December 2022.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She, too, styled the dark green suit with a light violet-coloured shirt but went for retro-chic as opposed PC Jonas’ retro-grunge look.

Zendaya styled it simply with golden rings and a layered neckpiece and let her tresses loose with middle parting. Her eye makeup had a subtle hint of the violet in her shirt as she opted for otherwise minimal makeup.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Starlings are the star performers of the sky; these surreal formations are proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement