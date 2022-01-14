Celeb twinning: Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya approve of this green pantsuit

January 14, 2022 4:30:38 pm
Women wearing pantsuits is perhaps one of the best ongoing fashion trends that has given us many wow-worthy moments.
From taking a page out of ’80s men’s fashion to styling pantsuits with chic, shimmery corsets for a feminine twist on the erstwhile ‘masculine’ outfit, we have seen it all.
As such, recently, for the shoot of Vanity Fair‘s February cover, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, too, was seen in a green pantsuit by Maison Valentino.
She was wearing a light violet-coloured full-sleeved shirt within for a retro look that was accentuated with her messy, curly puff and bold, dark lips. The outfit was paired with white espadrille wedges.
The look is a clean throwback to what Zendaya wore to The Graham Norton show with Tom Holland for the promotions of Spiderman: No Way Home back in December 2022.
She, too, styled the dark green suit with a light violet-coloured shirt but went for retro-chic as opposed PC Jonas’ retro-grunge look.
Zendaya styled it simply with golden rings and a layered neckpiece and let her tresses loose with middle parting. Her eye makeup had a subtle hint of the violet in her shirt as she opted for otherwise minimal makeup.
