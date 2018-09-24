Priyanka Chopra’s latest look is a riot of colours, but not in a good way

Priyanka Chopra looks lively in this floral dress. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra looks lively in this floral dress. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

After wowing us in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra sari at the picture perfect engagement bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Lake Como, Italy, Priyanka Chopra decided to change gears, only to step out in an uninspiring bright, floral wrap dress at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

The actor who was present at the Dolce & Gabbana show – yes, the same one where Monica Bellucci, Carla Bruni, Eva Herzigova, and Isabella Rossellini walked the ramp – decided to spread some cheer in a bright yellow floral dress from Caroline Constas. But unfortunately, she failed miserably. The wrap-around dress with a ruffled, hi-lo hem looked weird and the orange belt did nothing to save the look. Nor did her bright yellow mini bag and orange shoes!

Her make-up too with the deep plum lip shade added to the riot of colours. And the gold necklace was jarring with her outfit. The only thing we liked was her wavy hairdo.

She posed with her mother Madhu Chopra who wore a fitted black dress and brother Sidharth Chopra who chose to don a blue jacket over a red shirt for the occasion.

Check some of the pictures here.

Just in case you missed what Chopra wore to the Ambani engagement bash, here’s a look.

Priyanka Chopra and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Isha Amabani’s engagement in Manish Malhotra outfits.

Dressed in a beige semi-sheer sari featuring white floral embroidery on it, Chopra teamed it with a matching, sleeveless blouse. For accessories, she picked a set of bracelets and statement earrings. Marsala lips, well-defined eyes and a nude make-up palette complemented her look well.

Priyanka Chopra in a Manish Malhotra outfit. Priyanka Chopra in a Manish Malhotra outfit.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a Manish Malhotra ensemble that included a black bandhgala with intricate detailing. A pair of black trousers and matching shoes were teamed with his outfit.

