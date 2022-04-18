Priyanka Chopra was a vision in yellow for a quiet Easter celebration with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love their parties — from Diwali get-togethers to Holi celebrations. But, it is also true that the couple likes to simply take off from time to time, and visit quieter places, away from the madness of city life.

This year’s Easter celebration for Chopra and Jonas, who welcomed their first child via surrogacy recently, looked charming.

On Instagram, the two shared glimpses of the day with fans and followers, which looked quite serene and scenic. “Happy Easter from us,” the actor wrote, as she posed with her singer husband in a stunning attire, making a case for elegant monochrome fashion.

The Dil Dhadakne Do star was seen in a sunshine yellow attire, which comprised a crop-top with full sleeves. She bared her midriff and paired it with a midi skirt. The actor also accessorised with dainty chains around her neck and classy hoop earrings.

Letting her hair down in tousled waves, she wore a pair of sunglasses to complete the look.

Jonas, on the other hand, complemented her by dressing up casually in a printed t-shirt with black collar and a pair of black pants. He also wore a pair of sunglasses for the lunch date.

They appeared to be in a garden, posing for pictures in front of giant bunny ears. Chopra also shared a picture of her Easter table. Take a look.

Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

What do you think of their date outfits?

