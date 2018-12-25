Learn from Priyanka Chopra on how to add glam to your winter wardrobe

Priyanka Chopra’s post-wedding street style statement has been nothing short of glamorous. The actor was recently spotted dining with Nick Jonas and his family along with Sophie Turner and Madhu Chopra in London. For the occasion, the Quantico actor picked an all-white outfit and not only is it chic but also easy to recreate.

Advertising

Clad in a flowy, long, embroidered skirt teamed with a crop sweater featuring billowy sleeves, the actor made quite a statement. For the accessories, she chose a white handbag and matching boots. We like how she kept her make-up minimal, which complemented her outfit well.

Meanwhile, the Right Now singer looked smart in a black tee teamed with a pair of jeans, a jacket and boots. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, both were seen donning trench coat and jeans.

The newly-weds were later spotted in Mayfair, London going wine-shopping and Chopra looked lovely in an oversized, high-neck, off-white sweater teamed with leather pants and boots. Jonas, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black, semi-leather jacket and jeans.

Advertising

Speaking of the actor’s street style, she was spotted a few days earlier walking on the streets of NYC along with her dog Diana in tow. Styled by Mimi Cutrell, Chopra impressed all in a white Wolford sweater with a Saks Potts furry jacket. We like the pop of neon-green zing to her outfit. She opted for a Max Mara blush pink handbag to go with the outfit, and we think it made for a great choice.

We think the actor’s street style is only getting better with each passing day.