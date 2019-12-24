Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks winter-ready in her latest outings

Priyanka Chopra aced the winter look with oodles of style and elegance. Priyanka Chopra aced the winter look with oodles of style and elegance.

Dressing up for a chilly winter day can be a daunting task, but for Priyanka Chopra, it’s just another opportunity to showcase her strong style game. So it comes as no surprise that The Sky Is Pink actor looked stylish as she was spotted strolling the streets of New York City in a satin pantsuit which she teamed with a cosy long coat. She added a pop of colour to her look by teaming it with a bright red handbag.

She matched her boots to her camel-coloured coat, while a pair of golden hoops and square-framed gradient sunnies completed her off-duty look. We like how she managed to pull off the romantic pink number on a winter day with much grace and style.

Looks like the pantsuit trend is big among Bollywood celebrities as many actors like Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have been seen sporting the same on various occasions. But we liked the way Priyanka added a fun twist to her look by opting for a satin one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on Dec 18, 2019 at 10:41am PST

It’s safe to say that the Quantico actor’s wardrobe has no shortage of cosy coats. Just days after stepping out in the pink pantsuit, she was seen acing the casual winter look in an ivory turtleneck sweater, a pair of dark blue jeans and a long beige coat, as she stepped out for a lunch date with hubby Nick Jonas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on Dec 21, 2019 at 5:17pm PST

She kept the overall colour palette of her look muted and teamed her attire with knee-length brown boots. She accessorised her OOTD with a pair of golden hoops and a pair of oversized sunglasses, and kept her hair tied in a bun. Jonas, on the other hand, was seen in jeans worn with a matching shirt and a sleeveless puffer jacket.

What do you think of her latest look?

