Priyanka Chopra slips into a white dress for Nick Jonas’ golf-themed birthday party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a super stylish couple, who know how to celebrate events big and small. The couple is almost always high on fashion and their recent outing was no different. The occasion was Nick Jonas’ 30th birthday, for which the couple put their best fashion foot forward. While Nick’s sartorial pick made him look dapper, Priyanka was a vision in a pristine white dress.

The ‘Anjaana Anjaani‘ star took to Instagram to share a video montage from the celebration day, which fell on September 16, for which the entire Jonas clan turned up; they were even joined by friends, making it a big birthday bash with golf as its theme, since Nick loves the sport. Take a look.

It seemed the revellers celebrated the singer’s milestone birthday in Scottsdale National Golf Club. While Nick posed for pictures in his playing attire — complete with a cap and sunglasses — Priyanka was seen driving a golf cart. She wore a white crop top which she paired with a skirt that featured a high slit. For accessories, she wore a pair of sunnies and a cap.

Elsewhere in the video, the actor appeared to slip into an ivory-silk gown with spaghetti straps and a deep back cut, as she embraced her husband and joined in on the celebrations. There were cute customised cupcakes with ‘NJ’ written on them, and even a video presentation, wherein Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr appeared to be giving a speech with a carousel of his childhood pictures playing on a screen in the background.

The couple posed with all the Jonas brothers, and Priyanka even appeared to lock her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas in a loving embrace.

“Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas,” the 40-year-old, who welcomed her first child via surrogacy earlier this year, wrote in the caption.

She added, “This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husband’s 30th, but ended up being so much more. All [of] NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy.”

Sharing the video on his Instagram, the singer and actor wrote, “Incredible weekend celebrating my 30th with friends and family at my favorite place in the world, Scottsdale National Golf Club. Thank you @priyankachopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making me feel so loved. You are a treasure.

“And to everyone else, thanks for all the birthday love. Means so much.”

