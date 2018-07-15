Sun-kissed Priyanka Chopra sets out in style with her pet

Sporting those cool cat eye shades, Priyanka Chopra looked lovely and just appropriately dressed for the summer. (Source: PriyankaChopra/Instagram) Sporting those cool cat eye shades, Priyanka Chopra looked lovely and just appropriately dressed for the summer. (Source: PriyankaChopra/Instagram)

One can trust Priyanka Chopra to pull off almost any outfit and in the recent past, there have been numerous instances of the same. The Quantico star proved it yet again as she was spotted taking a stroll with her pet. She wore a white crop top and teamed it up with a pair of drawstring grey pants. Sporting those cool cat-eye shades, she looked lovely and just appropriately dressed for the summer. The actor shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “me and my girlfriend”

Only a few days back, we had spotted the fashionista in New York wearing a tangerine power suit from the brand Off-White. Chopra was there to attend an event and looked gorgeous. Her stylist Mimi Cutrell accessorised the look with a statement ring, lilac heels and drop earrings. With her hair let loose, Chopra nailed the look.

The actor exhibited her impeccable fashion sense even the last time she was in India. Donning a Fendi dress, the actor looked lovely. Styled by Ami Patel, we loved the geometric prints dress. The belt clinched at the waist accentuated her svelte frame and made the ensemble even more interesting.

She rounded out the look with checkmate studs from Simran Chhabra, a double shell ring from Angana Nanavaty Jewelry and a stardust stack rings.

