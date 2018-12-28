Learn from Priyanka Chopra on how to glam up any look with a pair of white boots

One noteworthy thing about Priyanka Chopra’s style is her collection of shoes – it can make anyone go green with envy. These days she can be seen styling her outfits with white boots. The last time we spotted her was in London wearing pointed toe sock boots from Yeezy Mafia. Walking hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas, she paired it with an Alejandra Alonso Rojas asymmetric, high-neck dress from the designer’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection and a faux fur overcoat from Boss.

On another occasion, Chopra picked an all-white outfit that included a flowy, embroidered skirt teamed with a crop sweater featuring billowy sleeves, a white handbag and matching boots.

While walking on the streets of NYC along with her dog Diana, Chopra impressed all in white boots from Stuart Weitzman that she wore with a Wolford sweater with a Saks Potts furry jacket. We like the pop of neon-green zing to her outfit. She opted for a Max Mara blush pink handbag to go with the outfit, and we think it made for a great choice.

Earlier in January, the Isn’t it Romantic actor stepped out looking all glam in a collared jacket from Tod’s, which was styled with a pair of white-washed jeans and a pair of pointed ankle-length white boots from Rag and Bone.

Then again, while sashaying down the airport, Chopra opted for a white tee teamed with a matching blazer, light blue flared trousers and white boots.

What do you think about Chopra’s style statement?