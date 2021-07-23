Priyanka Chopra rocks the perfect summer dress; check it out

July 23, 2021 5:30:43 pm
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always among the first ones to usher in a new fashion trend.
The actor was recently spotted in Carolina Herrera polka dress, looking radiant as usual. The white dress with multi-coloured polka dots made for perfect summer wear. But what made the look really stand out was the unconventional way it was styled. The belt-cum-bow on the dress is normally tied at the front but she styled it in reverse, giving a nice structure to the look.
She completed it with hair parted at the centre and styled in soft curls. Check out the picture.
View this post on Instagram
Prior to this, the actor shared snippets from her birthday celebration. She looked stunning in a cherry red monokini that she paired with old-fashioned wide-rimmed glasses. In other pictures, she was seen in a bikini, and even a fluorescent green top teamed with jeans.
Sharing a bunch of photos of her week-long birthday celebrations, she wrote, “Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support.”
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to impress. What do you think of her recent looks?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-