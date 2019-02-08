Priyanka Chopra ups her fashion game in black pantsuit as she unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Wax statues and Bollywood seem to go hand in hand with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Katrina Kaif all having their statues at Madame Tussauds. Joining that list is our desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who was recently honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Chopra’s statue, which looks just like her, is clad in a flowing red gown that she wore at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016.

Posing with her statue, Chopra, who is a name to reckon with in Hollywood, donned a black off-shoulder pantsuit from Cushnie.

Check the picture here.

The Quantico actor is presently busy promoting her upcoming film Isn’t it Romantic. She was recently seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she turned up the heat in an embellished two-piece pantsuit by Teresa Helbig. The white collarless blazer which had a plunging neckline was teamed with matching slim pants. She finished the look with white pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

But the look which caught our attention was the Ermanno Scervino floral print slouchy-fit flared leg pantsuit from it’s Resort 2019 Collection. Style by Mimi Cuttrell, Chopra rocked the street style look with grace when she stepped out to promote her movie on Good Morning America show. Complementing the hues on her suit, she accessorised her look with a Chanel Caviar quilted small CC Filigree vanity case coral bag and Christian Louboutin pump.

Which was your favourite look?