Priyanka Chopra wears Fendi outfit for magazine photoshoot

The lockdown may have restricted everyone to their homes, but that has hardly stopped work from being getting done. Magazine covers being shot from home has been a new practice adapted by many, and the latest to join is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor, along with husband Nick Jonas, graced British Vogue and the actor was seen in a lovely outfit from Fendi, The full-sleeve dress was complemented with a light shade of lipstick and hair parted at the middle.

During lockdown, the actor has been busy making announcements and interacting with fans. Her social media feed gives us a glimpse of the way she has been spending her days. In April, she was seen donning a sari because she felt like it. In the picture shared by The Sky is Pink actor, she was seen in a floral printed sari from KoAi. This was teamed with a contrasting blouse and the look was rounded out with silver bangles. “Felt like wearing a saree. So I did…At home. Miss everyone,” the Quantico actor had written sharing the photo.

Later, stylist Ami Patel too re-shared the photo expressing her joy on seeing the actor wearing the sari.“Hello Peeeceee @priyankachopra so good to see you in this sari,” she had written.

