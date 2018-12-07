Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous on the cover of Vogue magazine

Priyanka Chopra recently became the first Indian to pose for the cover of Vogue America's January 2019 issue. Clad in a nude Tom Ford gown, the actor looked stunning.

Priyanka Chopra recently the graced the cover of Vogue America for their January’19 issue. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra reached yet another milestone in her life by becoming the first Indian to star on the cover of Vogue America. Clad in a nude, plunging neckline dress from Tom Ford, the actor looked stunning as she posed for the magazine’s January 2019 issue.

The gown from Ford’s Spring/Summer’19 issue featuring twisted strappy sleeves was styled with a broad, leopard print belt that added a bold touch to the elegant attire. With nude eye-make-up and marsala lips, the Quantico actor’s look was rounded off with a messy updo.

Clicked by famous photographer Annie Leibovitz, the issue covers Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story.

Take a look at her pictures:

For one of the inside pictures, Chopra looked glamourous as she posed for the camera in a structured red dress. Her look was completed with red lips, light smokey eyes and side-swept hairdo.

The A Kid Like Jake actor was also seen donning a gold, metallic Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a plunging neckline that was paired with bronze Tom Ford pointed-toe heels.

A few days ago, Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen on Vogue magazine’s first-ever digital cover, also for its January 2019 issue.

For the first cover, the couple posed as the stared into each other’s eyes, holding hands and leaning in for a kiss. While Chopra wore a one-shoulder shimmery dress from Galvan and teamed with Swarovski earrings, Jonas was clad in a shirt-trouser combo while holding a guitar.

We think Chopra slayed on the cover.

