Priyanka Chopra visits her restaurant Sona for the first time, looks striking in neon green pants

Actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited her Indian restaurant Sona for the first time. She was seen in a blue stripe shirt which she paired with high-waist neon green pants. The actor looked lovely as she was flanked by others. On her Instagram, she shared a series of pictures of herself and others eating there and in one of them, she could be seen eating the coveted roadside snack pani-puri. She also posed before the private dining room named after her: “Mimi”.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s Indian restaurant adds rainbow foods on the menu for Pride Month

“I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Restaurateur Maneesh K Goyal also shared photos and wrote, “At long last, SONA’s creative partner and all-around biggest cheerleader—and my dear friend—@priyankachopra made her SONA debut last night. 🙌🏽 What a complete dream to be in SONA together with Pri, a restaurant that we have dreamed and spoken about for so many years. I am ever-grateful to have such a beautiful and compelling friend that helped inspire the vision that became SONA. We’ve come so far since our initial conversations about what SONA could be…and I know we’re just getting started! ✨ Love you, Pri. And thank you for your continued and gracious support—and your fun!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneesh K. Goyal (@maneeshkgoyal)

In March this year, the actor took to Instagram to inform millions of her users about her foray into restaurant business. “SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” she wrote, adding that “the most delicious and innovative menu” has been created by Chef Hari Nayak.