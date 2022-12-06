Priyanka Chopra goes into a full vacay mode as she enjoys Dubai on a yacht; see pics

Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to fashion; the globetrotter also knows how to mix a bit of style with her looks even when she is simply lazing around and having a laid back holiday. She has been on many such dates with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, each time setting major vacation goals for her millions of fans and followers.

The mother-of-one, who continues to find the time to travel and share numerous enviable photographs from around the world, shared another album, this time from Dubai, which is a traveller’s paradise.

In the pictures, Priyanka — who recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia, along with a bunch of other Bollywood actors — appeared to have travelled to Dubai for some much-needed downtime with her friends, captioning an album of pictures, “Weekend vibes”.

Most of the photos had a wallpaper-like aesthetic, in which the ‘Anjaana Anjaani‘ star was seen lying around, posing with a champagne flute, and clicking a sun-kissed selfie. In the first picture, she posed on the wooden dock of the yacht wearing a bright yellow monokini, reminding us of the jaw-dropping scene in the film ‘Dostana‘ (2008), in which she was seen wearing a similar one.

In the next photo, the actor was seen posing in the twilight with a glass of champagne and the famous Burj Al Arab hotel in the background. Wearing subtle makeup and with her tousled hair let loose, she looked away from the camera, wearing a co-ord set with pink stripes.

In a video, she was seen enjoying a jet ski, followed by a golden hour selfie on the boat. Towards the end of the album, Priyanka was also seen in a more glamorous look, wearing a printed co-ord set — a jacket worn over a pair of matching high-waisted flare pants — with classy night makeup comprising bright red lips and a glittery eyeshadow.

Later, she changed into a pair of comfy clothes — a loose white shirt with patterns, worn over a matching pair of loose pants.

Priyanka also posed with one of her friends on the boat, opting to wear a simple yellow top with thin shoulder straps, over a pair of loose white pants. She accessorised with a pair of sunglasses and tied her hair in a bun.

Cue the ‘Gehraiyaan‘ playlist, because that is the kind of vibe Priyanka is giving us in these photographs; don’t you agree?

