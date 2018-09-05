Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Priyanka Chopra stuns in a Fendi outfit at the US Open

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen going on a double date to the US Open with her fiance Nick Jonas, his brother Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner. For her outing, the actor picked a Fendi outfit.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2018 2:37:43 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra Fendi, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra steps out in a Fendi dress to watch the US Open. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Priyanka Chopra’s change of demeanour from casual to chic is as interesting as it gets. Be it any style, the Quantico actor knows how to carry it with elan. Recently, she was spotted watching the US open with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones star, Sophie Turner.

For her outing, Chopra picked a Fendi bustier with white, blue, and red stripes on it, a stark white skirt and layered it with a white semi-sheer shirt. Accessorising her look with a tiered gold necklace and white kitten heels, the actor looked radiant. We also like the dewy sheen and brown lips she sported to complement her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner kept it casual in a grey and white tee, worn with black jeans and white sneakers.

sophie turner and priyanka chopra watch us open together Sophie Turner photographed as she arrives to watch US Open with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Prior to her double date, we had seen Chopra wear a semi-sheer shrug with a plain white high-neck tee, and blue flared denims with a fringed hem. A statement cuff from Chanel and a Fendi sling bag rounded out her look. We like everything about her casual look, except her shrug. To put it in plain words. It looked garish.

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra Fendi, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a transparent shrug for effect. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

But we can’t find any faults with her latest look. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

