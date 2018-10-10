Priyanka Chopra slays in a metallic slip dress at Tiffany & Co’s Blue Book Collection launch

Priyanka Chopra with Kim Kardashian. (Source: priyanka_chopra_news/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll and there is enough evidence to prove that the beauty can give any actor a run for their money, when it comes to slaying it in designer wear. Recently, Chopra joined the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rowan Blanchard and others to celebrate Tiffany & Co’s Blue Book Collection in New York and she looked nothing short of ravishing.

Chopra chose a strappy silver slip dress for the occasion and carried it with panache. Intense smokey eyes and a dash of nude lipstick rounded out the look. We also like how she accessorised it beautifully with a sleek but statement-worthy diamond necklace and studs. It is also not too hard to miss the engagement ring as she posed happily for the shutterbugs.

Kardashian, on the other hand, opted for a low-cut white ruffle dress. The outfit complemented her svelte frame rather well. She accessorised it with a choker.

Prior to this, Chopra was spotted looking all fiery in red. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the actor wore a cherry red shirt with a matching leather pencil skirt. The ensemble from Akris looked great on her.

She was also spotted donning a causal co-ord set recently and looking lovely as usual. A bright shade of lipstick and hair neatly parted at the centre completed her look. While she looked great, we particularly loved her Gucci bag and the red boots which added a pop of colour to the outfit.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

