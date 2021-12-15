Priyanka Chopra cuts a stylish figure at The Matrix Resurrections promotions

December 15, 2021 8:50:09 pm
There’s no stopping the ever fashionable Priyanka Chopra who recently set the Internet on fire with her latest look for the promotions for her next film, The Matrix Resurrections.
Dressed in a blue and white bodycon dress from Proenza Schouler, the actor kept it simple yet extremely chic. But it was her braided hairdo that stole the show.
The actor shared some pictures of her OOTD on Instagram and said: ”Day one of @thematrixmovie press week complete ✔️ #matrixresurrections”. Take a look at the post here:
Her dress featured full sleeves and paint brush-like strokes in a checked pattern. It also featured a unique wrap-around neck detailing.
The Quantico actor’s look was completed with a bronzed make-up look, berry red lip shade, statements earrings, and her hair styled in a long plait with curtain bangs lightly framing her face.
Are plaits and mauve tones likely to make a comeback in 2022? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
In the film, which also stars actors Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka essays the role of ‘Sati’ and her character personification has been a sight to behold.
