Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in an ivory anarkali as she spends Thanksgiving with Nick Jonas

When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra’s sartorial choices have always been an eye-catcher. Be it her experimental New York street style or her elegant red carpet fashion, she knows how to make heads turn every time she steps out. The Quantico actor, who is all set to marry singer Nick Jonas in December was recently spotted celebrating Thanksgiving along with him and her entire family in Delhi.

For the occasion, the actor chose to go with traditional wear and needless to say, she looked lovely in it. Clad in an ivory anarkali featuring colourful embellishments all over it, Chopra cut out a pretty picture. She further styled her outfit with a yellow embroidered shawl and teamed it with a golden kada.

Styling her hair in soft waves, she kept her make-up minimal and opted for a nude make-up palette and well-defined eyes.

Chopra who is all set to tie the knot with Jonas in December was spotted shopping for her wedding in Paris along with her mother Madhu Chopra and celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, earlier this month. Known for making appearances in polished, chic looks, Chopra made heads turn in a beige overcoat that she paired with a pair of flared white trousers and a nude camisole.

We think she looked picture perfect with her blow-dry hair parted at the centre. The minimal make-up, with a dab of maroon on her lips and a pair of cool shades added oomph to her look. So did the black oversized shoulder bag and the beige boots.

We can’t wait to see what Chopra will wear for her wedding.