Priyanka Chopra’s tangerine power suit is the brightest formal wear you’ll see

Priyanka Chopra can pull off a shiny and colourful look with much glam and confidence. Be it her gorgeous hot pink pleated midi skirt and matching jacket-style blouse from Fendi or her eye-popping lemon yellow blouse and skirt set from Rochas Paris, the Quantico actor knows how to nail offbeat looks effortlessly. And yet again, she was spotted attending an event in New York clad in a tangerine power suit from the brand Off-White.

Mimi Cutrell, who curated the look, accessorised her outfit with a pair of shiny lilac heels, drop earrings and a statement ring. Make-up artist Yumi Mori rounded off her look with a nude palette and mascara lips while hairstylist Joseph Maine styled her hair in a sleek manner. We think she looked gorgeous.

Before heading off to New York, the 35-year-old was in India for a short period of time and was seen celebrating her brother Siddharth Chopra’s birthday dressed in a pair of black palazzos and a Baroque print tee from Versace.

But unlike the tangerine suit that Chopra nailed so effortlessly, we found the tee with so many prints quite confusing. We think she could have picked a better option. Accessorising her outifit with a pair of hoop earrings, she rounded off her look with a dewy sheen and wavy hairdo.

