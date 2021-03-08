Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as she poses in sweater knitted by her mother; see pic

It has been an extremely busy year for Priyanka Chopra who recently released her much-talked-about memoir and also a beauty brand. But the Quantico actor is now finally getting to spend some quality time with family as she is reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, in-laws, and mother Dr Madhu Chopra.

Giving a glimpse into her family time, Priyanka shared a picture on Instagram wearing a turtle-neck sweater knitted by her mother.

Take a look!

The cream-coloured jumper looked elegant on her as she completed the look with a pair of black jeggings and a navy blue jacket. She accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and a hint of colour on her lips. She tied her hair in a ponytail.

Sharing two pictures from a quick outing in the neighbourhood, the 36-year-old said, “My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in London. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited.”

Nick, after the launch of his latest solo album Spaceman, arrived in London with his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise, to spend some time with his wife and family.

A family photo shared by the singer showed Priyanka taking a selfie with Nick, Dr Madhu, Kevin and Denise and their friend, Cavanaugh James.

Nick looked winter-ready in a blue jacket over a black t-shirt, a cap, and a mask.

Here’s what he said: “After isolating and testing I’m so happy to finally have some family time!”

The actor recently also announced her first restaurant venture in London that’s due to start later this month.

