Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives lessons on how to pull off summer casuals with her latest look

Priyanka Chopra hardly disappoints when it comes to giving sartorial goals. Keeping up with her fabulous style streak, the Quantico star was recently spotted making an appearance in a bralette and long skirt from the label Montce Swim.

The light-hued stripes separates were accessorised with a pair of funky shades and a beach hat. A no make-up look, and straight hair rounded out the actor’s look well.

Earlier, in New York City, the actor was spotted turning heads in satin beige co-ords that she beautifully layered with a vibrant turquoise jacket and bright yellow snakeprint heels.

She added oomph to her look with gorgeous waves, bronze-tint make-up and a nice brown lip shade. A chic mustard statement bag rounded out her look.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a lovely pink Tom Ford dress. We love the belt detailing and it wonderfully complemented her svelte frame. The look was rounded out by pink strappy heels, a dark shade of lipstick and hair parted neatly at the centre.

On another occasion, the Bajirao Mastani actor was seen pulling off a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini outfit that she complemented with black shoes, and hair tied in a top knot.

What do you think of her latest look?