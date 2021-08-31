scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Must Read

We can’t get enough of Priyanka Chopra on the cover of this fashion magazine

"I’ve always felt like I’m an ambassador for India. It’s something I’ll continue doing as long as I can," she said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 31, 2021 3:00:08 pm
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra spoke about her Hollywood dreams. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a bona fide star. The actor is everywhere — shooting, attending red carpet events, promoting her hair care brand and even managing her restaurant, Sona. She also often features on magazine covers and weaves her magic, and she did it yet again — this time, on the cover of Vogue India’s September issue.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra is a sight to behold in her latest looks; see pics

On the cover, she was seen in a cherry red Dior dress that featured a heart-shaped bodice with frill detailing. The tulle outfit had a nice dramatic flourish to it, and was styled with a sleek neckpiece and messy hairdo.

In the second picture, she was spotted in a red cardigan top teamed with a tangerine skirt. The ensemble from Acne Studios was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece from Bulgari. Much like the previous look, this too was completed with a similar hairdo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

But we loved her in this fur coat from Bottega Veneta. The matte make-up and the light smokey eyes really amped up the entire look.

The White Tiger actor looked equally lovely in this white tulle dress sprinkled with sequin and sparkles. The outfit was marked with heavy layering, making it a nice addition to the series of looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Finally, she was spotted in a silk dress from the label Roksanda. Like the rest of the looks, this was accessorised with jewellery from Bulgari. The cape sleeves added a nice touch to the outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Speaking to the outlet, the entrepreneur and actor stated, “I’ve always felt like I’m an ambassador for India. It’s something I’ll continue doing as long as I can.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

saleem kidwai, saleem kidwai death, saleem kidwai books, saleem kidwai works, same sex love in india, song sung true, the mirror of wonders, chandni begum, ship of sorrows, lgbt saleem kidwai, lgbt activism, saleem kidwai latest, saleem kidwai indian express
Revisiting Saleem Kidwai’s rich legacy as an author and translator

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement