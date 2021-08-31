We can’t get enough of Priyanka Chopra on the cover of this fashion magazine

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a bona fide star. The actor is everywhere — shooting, attending red carpet events, promoting her hair care brand and even managing her restaurant, Sona. She also often features on magazine covers and weaves her magic, and she did it yet again — this time, on the cover of Vogue India’s September issue.

On the cover, she was seen in a cherry red Dior dress that featured a heart-shaped bodice with frill detailing. The tulle outfit had a nice dramatic flourish to it, and was styled with a sleek neckpiece and messy hairdo.

In the second picture, she was spotted in a red cardigan top teamed with a tangerine skirt. The ensemble from Acne Studios was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece from Bulgari. Much like the previous look, this too was completed with a similar hairdo.

But we loved her in this fur coat from Bottega Veneta. The matte make-up and the light smokey eyes really amped up the entire look.

The White Tiger actor looked equally lovely in this white tulle dress sprinkled with sequin and sparkles. The outfit was marked with heavy layering, making it a nice addition to the series of looks.

Finally, she was spotted in a silk dress from the label Roksanda. Like the rest of the looks, this was accessorised with jewellery from Bulgari. The cape sleeves added a nice touch to the outfit.

Speaking to the outlet, the entrepreneur and actor stated, “I’ve always felt like I’m an ambassador for India. It’s something I’ll continue doing as long as I can.”

