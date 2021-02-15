We cannot take our eyes off Priyanka Chopra’s latest looks; check them out

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished is garnering a lot of love and praise — the book became a bestseller within just 24 hours after its release. Apart from her heartfelt narration, PeeCee is also grabbing eyeballs with her latest looks.

The actor, who has been busy with the virtual promotional tour of her book, has been slaying with back-to-back sassy looks.

In an Instagram video, the fashionista gave us a sneak peek into four of her looks, as she asked for feedback on them from popular Instagram dog Tika the Iggy.

In the first look, she is seen posing in a high-neck, animal print midi dress from St John, with an asymmetrical hemline. She teamed it with Rolando Black Nappa Sandals and completed the look with a pair of shades and a stylish updo.

For the second look, the 38-year-old actor wore a black, layered tulle dress from Christian Siriano. The outfit, with a plunging neckline, accentuated her figure. Priyanka kept her look classy by accessorising it with an exquisite choker from Bvlgari, and footwear from Jennifer Chamandi.

Priyanka raised temperatures with her third look, in which she was seen wearing a checkered jacket, buttoned only at the top, and a knee-length skirt from Isabel Marant’s collection. She completed the look with a pair of peep-toe stilettos, which she also wore with the previous outfit, and accessories yet again from Bvlgari.

The White Tiger actor, once again, went for an offbeat ensemble for her fourth look. She wore a green polka-dotted wrapped orb dress from Halpern’s latest collection. She wore the same pair of footwear with the dress.

