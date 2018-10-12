Priyanka Chopra turns heads with her chic street style, yet again

Priyanka Chopra looks dapper in her latest looks. (Source: Instagram)

Be it acting, acing interviews, or winning hearts with sartorial picks – Priyanka Chopra knows her game. The actor who was in New York recently – and has been quite busy amping up her street style – was spotted twice, once in a classy white turtle neck top with brown trousers and the other time in a navy blue overcoat and trousers.

Making a strong street style statement, she turned heads as she picked a turtle-neck, sleeveless top with thread work on it and paired it with a very smart pair of brown trousers. She chose a pair of sleek rectangular frames to accompany the outfit and carried a small handbag that added a smart touch to the outfit. With hair kept untied, we feel she looked rather dapper.

On another occasion, at the JFK airport, Priyanka chose a high-neck black tee and teamed it with a navy blue overcoat and olive green trousers. She chose a pair of white shoes and mustard yellow bag to go with the ensemble. We think he pulled the look off quite well.

Earlier, she was seen in NYC wearing an elbow length crew neck top with a pair of blue denim and a pair of mustard yellow coloured heels. We particularly love the fanny pack she carried. She rounded off her look with a pair of sleek rectangular sunglasses and a dab of maroon on her lips.

Recently, Chopra was also seen joining the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rowan Blanchard and others to celebrate Tiffany & Co’s Blue Book Collection in New York and she looked nothing short of ravishing.

For the occasion, Chopra chose a strappy silver slip dress and carried it with panache. Intense smokey eyes and a dash of nude lipstick rounded out the look. We also like how she accessorised it beautifully with a sleek but statement-worthy diamond necklace and studs. It is also not too hard to miss the engagement ring as she posed happily for the shutterbugs.

