Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in this white dress during a visit to her restaurant Sona

July 10, 2021 3:15:58 pm
Priyanka Chopra recently made a visit to her Indian restaurant Sona in New York; she shared a series of pictures on Instagram.
For her visit, Priyanka kept her look classy and sensuous at the same time. She opted for a strappy white midi dress that made her look stunning. The body-hugging dress accentuated her figure quite well. It featured a thigh-high slit and was backless, which further elevated the look. One can also notice a pleat-like detailing on the dress.
View this post on Instagram
Keeping the look balanced, Priyanka accessorised her outfit with golden hoops, a pair of bangles, a sleek chain, and some rings.
She completed the look with golden stilettos and a dark lip shade. Her hair was tied in a high bun with locks.
“Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork,” she captioned the pictures.
During her previous visit to the restaurant in June, Priyanka rocked a striped blue shirt and a pair of high-waist neon green trousers. And it seems she wore the same pair of golden bangles and left her hair open.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-