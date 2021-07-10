Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in this white dress during a visit to her restaurant Sona

scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 10, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2021 3:15:58 pm
priyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra at her New York restaurant Sona. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra recently made a visit to her Indian restaurant Sona in New York; she shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

For her visit, Priyanka kept her look classy and sensuous at the same time. She opted for a strappy white midi dress that made her look stunning. The body-hugging dress accentuated her figure quite well. It featured a thigh-high slit and was backless, which further elevated the look. One can also notice a pleat-like detailing on the dress.

Keeping the look balanced, Priyanka accessorised her outfit with golden hoops, a pair of bangles, a sleek chain, and some rings.

She completed the look with golden stilettos and a dark lip shade. Her hair was tied in a high bun with locks.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Priyanka Chopra’s magnetic style and persona make for a deadly combo

“Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork,” she captioned the pictures.

During her previous visit to the restaurant in June, Priyanka rocked a striped blue shirt and a pair of high-waist neon green trousers. And it seems she wore the same pair of golden bangles and left her hair open.

What do you think?

