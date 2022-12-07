Priyanka Chopra is a show-stealer in her stunning magenta evening gown

Priyanka Chopra has long been associated with fashion and luxury jewellery brand Bulgari, having worn its timeless accessories on many occasions. The actor, who is one of the ambassadors for the Italian label, recently attended a jewellery event in Dubai. She had earlier shared many pictures of chilling and relaxing with her friends on a yacht in the United Arab Emirates city.

For the event, whose pictures the actor shared on Instagram in the form of a carousel, Priyanka made heads turn in a super glamorous look. The ‘Sky Is Pink‘ star chose to follow the ‘Barbiecore’ style trend, turning up in a bright pink body-fitting gown that accentuated her figure.

The fishtail gown featured a long train, plunging neckline and halter neck with subtle sequin embellishments. Priyanka accessorised with a statement Bulgari necklace and matching earrings, which featured diamonds and other stones.

For makeup, the actor chose to keep it classy with a nude lipstick shade, dark eyes with oodles of mascara and a hint of pink on her cheeks. She left her straight and long hair loose with a centre parting.

The mother-of-one was styled by Law Roach and her makeup was done by Gabriel Georgiou. In the caption, the actor wrote, “What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin”, tagging Jean-Christophe Babin, who is the CEO of Bulgari.

She also tagged Lucia Silvestri, who is the jewellery executive creative director of the brand, writing, “@lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador.”

What caught our attention, however, was that Priyanka threw an oversized shrug with balloon sleeves over her gown. Featuring a satin texture, the shrug was of ‘viva magenta’ colour, which was recently declared as Pantone’s colour of the year 2023. In a statement, the colour institute had said that Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta “writes a new narrative” and “welcomes anyone and everyone with the same rebellious spirit”, which is that of being “brave and fearless”.

