Priyanka Chopra or Shilpa Shetty: Who wore these mesh sock boots better?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s fashion outings are often trendsetters, and the wrap party of The Sky is Pink was no different. She made an appearance in a short white shirt-dress from Danielle Guizio that featuring a fitted bodice — that drew attention to her waistline — and a short hemline. But, it was the bright yellow pair of mesh boots that amped up her look.

The poppy yellow footwear instantly added a pop of drama to her plain ensemble. The actor rounded off her look with her signature beauty look — nude lips, kohled eyes and freshly blow-dried hair and her mangalsutra. If you’re unsure of carrying off mesh boots, bling heels would also work with this white dress. However, PeeCee’s bright yellow mesh peep-toe boots are surely worth appreciating.

Check her picture here.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also seen wearing similar mesh boots at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show. While she generally manages to look great in anything she wears, this time the dress didn’t impress us much. For the outing, she chose a crisp white Shivan and Narresh dress which featured an asymmetrical silhouette with a strapless bralette on one side and puffy sleeves on the other. It also featured a fringe detailed hem on the side. While it showed off her toned legs, it kind of felt like there was too much happening with the dress.

For a pop of colour, the actor opted for Public Desire’s yellow mesh sock boots that elevated the white outfit to a whole new level.

We liked the way Chopra carried the entire look, accentuated with the mess boots.