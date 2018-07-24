Priyanka Chopra or Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Who carried the tangerine outfit better?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Priyanka Chopra step out in tangerine outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Priyanka Chopra step out in tangerine outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

After a brief sabbatical, Shilpa Shetty Kundra seems to be back in full force. Recently, for the taping of her reality show, Dus Ka Dum, the actor stepped out in a tangerine outfit from Peace + Love. Stylist Sanjana Batra paired the off-shoulder crop top with a pair of matching pants and accessorised it with a cheetah print belt looped around the waist. Though we admire the bold colour pick by the actor, sadly, the curation isn’t inspiring. Shilpa’s nude make-up and the eye-catching star locket didn’t help her cause either.

The actor rounded out her look with orange Zara pumps and middle-parted soft wavy hair.

A couple of weeks back, we had seen Priyanka Chopra step out in a tangerine outfit. The Quantico actor had chosen to wear a body-hugging power suit from Off-White. We think it was a refreshing change and really liked how stylist Mimi Cuttrell had complemented it with diamond danglers. Going with marsala lips and tresses parted on one side, Chopra managed to look gorgeous.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think carried the tangerine outfit better? Let us know in the comments section below.

