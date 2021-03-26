BindisAndBikinis: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pic from when she was ‘all of 19’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been having a busy year — whether it is promoting her memoir Unfinished, her haircare brand, Anomaly, or Sona, her restaurant. And when she is not doing either of these, the Quantico actor shares snippets from her everyday life — and some throwback moments — on social media for her fans and followers.

Recently, she uploaded a photograph from when she was 19 years old, a year after she won the Miss World title in 2000. In it, Priyanka looks ravishing in a white bikini top paired with matching trousers. She completed the look with a bindi and struck a pose for the camera. Sharing it, The White Tiger actor wrote, “Shy? Never heard of her 🤣 at all of 19!! #TBT #BindisAndBikinis”

Prior to this, she had shared a picture from when she was 17 in which she was seen in a denim jacket and matching pants, smiling for the camera. “Lean, mean and all of 17!!!” read the caption.

The actor, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, has had a phenomenal journey. She recently appeared on television host Oprah Winfrey’s show Super Soul and shared that her mother manifested Nick Jonas in her life. Citing from her memoir, Winfrey said, “I read where you said your mom, you think, dreamed him up, or had some spiritual force in bringing him into your life, because you’d been in bad relationships and your mother said, ‘I hope that one day you just meet somebody who sweeps you off your feet.’ And then, along comes Nick Jonas.”

“I may have judged the book by the cover. I didn’t honestly take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35, I was like, ‘I want to get married, I want to have kids. He’s in his 20s, I don’t if that’s something he’d want to do’. I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him,” the actor responded with a smile.

“[He is] so excited about my achievements, my dreams. It’s such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together. I truly believe that my mom manifested him,” she further added.