‘Australian artisans hand-made this over three months’: Priyanka Chopra serves ‘pirate core’ aesthetic at The Bluff premiere

Priyanka Chopra has taken a leaf out of Margot Robbie and Zendaya’s method dressing books, channelling pirate core for her upcoming movie The Bluff‘s release. During the press tour, the Heads of State actor slipped into outfits with hints of pirate peppered throughout. From dip dyed hair to a macaw clutch, here’s a quick look at all the looks she served for the occasion:

Let’s start with the chocolate brown dress with a cuirass (armour) as the hero element from Bloody Mary’s costume in the movie. On Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared that the costume was designed in collaboration with “Australian artisans who hand-made this over three months”.

Talking about the outfit, she elaborated, this armour marks the moment her character transforms from the “Prey to the Predator. Hunted to Hunter”. The skeleton mermaid motif draws from ancient maritime folklore about sirens that were apparently spotted in the sea, both beautiful and deadly. “This becomes Bloody Mary’s symbol,” she added.

Look 2

In another look, the actor wore a saffron-hued saree gown from Gaurav Gupta’s couture collection, The Divine Androgyne, showcased in Paris in January 2026. Crafted in fluid chiffon, the design featured a corseted structure anchored by a sculpted wrap bodice, with a pleated fall and an extended veil drape. A Judith Leiber treasure chest handbag, studded with gemstones and pearls, added the right amount of drama and regal elegance to the look.

“Wearing this is an ode to Ercell Bodden, my character in The Bluff. In the opening of the film, she appears with a dupatta over her head, a subtle but meaningful marker of identity and strength. To me, this piece is a testament to the growing global scope of Indian fashion and how beautifully our heritage continues to evolve,” Chopra continued on Instagram.

Looks 3 and 4

One of her press tour looks featured an ivory corset dress with a high collar lace, lace detailing and a thigh high slit, and for the morning of the premiere, she chose an electric blue number paired with a red Judith Leiber macaw bag worth 5 lakh rupees, and matching glossy red heels. The tied up collar paid a nod to typical pirate attire, while the tonged hair gave an illusion of beachy windswept waves.

In the behind the scenes video of the premiere of the film, Priyanka Chopra shared that she named her macaw bag, “This is Theo, we love Theo already. Theo is the moment.”

Look 5

For the final look, she slipped into another ivory off the shoulder number with textured detailing and a train that narrows below the waist. With her hair pulled up and oodles of blush adding a rosy flush to her face, the actor looked red carpet ready as she posed for pictures.

