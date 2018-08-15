Priyanka Chopra’s monochrome outfit is an unusual take on formal wear

Priyanka Chopra is recently in India for the shooting of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, and as usual, the actor managed to make heads turn in such a short time. Dressed in a monochrome outfit, Chopra’s formal look had a very innovative and interesting touch to it.
Her ensemble included a white satin shirt with balloon sleeves from Sergio Hudson that was styled with black trousers by Hellessy. What caught our attention was her pants featuring a matching long trail. Although we are not a big fan of her outfit, we must say the Quantico star pulled it off effortlessly.
Stylist duo Ami Patel and Sanjoy Kumar Dhauliya further accentuated it with a pair of black heels from Louboutin and statement earrings by Locolatte. For the make-up, a nude palette with a pop of red on the lips rounded out her look.
ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra oozes elegance in this satin emerald top with trumpet sleeves
A few days ago, Chopra was spotted at another event wherein she oozed elegance in a satin emerald outfit. Wearing a top featuring trumpet sleeves paired with tulle pants, the actor looked lovely. Accenting the statement colour of her outfit, the Bajirao Mastani actor kept her make-up quite minimal with plum lips and soft curls. She accessorised her attire with a gold chain, multiple rings and a pair of studs.
What are your thoughts on Chopra’s monochrome look? Let us know in the comments section below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App