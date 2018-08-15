Priyanka Chopra’s monochrome outfit is an unusual take on formal wear

Priyanka Chopra’s experimental take on formal wear has caught our attention. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra’s experimental take on formal wear has caught our attention. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is recently in India for the shooting of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, and as usual, the actor managed to make heads turn in such a short time. Dressed in a monochrome outfit, Chopra’s formal look had a very innovative and interesting touch to it.

Her ensemble included a white satin shirt with balloon sleeves from Sergio Hudson that was styled with black trousers by Hellessy. What caught our attention was her pants featuring a matching long trail. Although we are not a big fan of her outfit, we must say the Quantico star pulled it off effortlessly.

Stylist duo Ami Patel and Sanjoy Kumar Dhauliya further accentuated it with a pair of black heels from Louboutin and statement earrings by Locolatte. For the make-up, a nude palette with a pop of red on the lips rounded out her look.

A few days ago, Chopra was spotted at another event wherein she oozed elegance in a satin emerald outfit. Wearing a top featuring trumpet sleeves paired with tulle pants, the actor looked lovely. Accenting the statement colour of her outfit, the Bajirao Mastani actor kept her make-up quite minimal with plum lips and soft curls. She accessorised her attire with a gold chain, multiple rings and a pair of studs.

Chopra’s elegant emerald outfit featured trumpet sleeves and was paired with a tulle pant. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Chopra’s elegant emerald outfit featured trumpet sleeves and was paired with a tulle pant. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

