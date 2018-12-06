Priyanka Chopra as a Sabyasachi bride in a deep red lehenga redefined elegance; see latest pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Palace on December 1. While we cannot get enough of the pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ picture perfect wedding, ace fashion designer who designed the actor’s wedding sari, Sabyasachi, has posted new pictures of her as a Sabyasachi bride from the day of the Hindu wedding and we must say, we cannot stop obsessing over them.

Advertising

By choosing a stunning deep red lehenga for the day, with intricate French embroidery and the fine sequin work on it, Chopra redefined elegance and simplicity.

We love how celebrity stylist Ami Patel curated her look and added a touch of classic to her ensemble. She styled the outfit with traditional gold jewellery – a matha patti, nath, and chura – and also an elaborate necklace by Chopard from their ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’, featuring 184.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. In addition to these, she wore pear-shaped diamond and a 16-carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece.

Taking on Instagram, the stylist shared a picture of the newly-wed Sabyasachi bride and captioned it as, “RED! that’s the colour she wanted for her Hindu wedding. No gold no other colour mixed into this, just pure red”.

Advertising

For the Delhi reception, the actor picked a gorgeous ivory and beige Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga. There’s no denying that the crystal and beaded outfit featuring intricate threadwork on it that took “1200 man hours with 80 craftsmen” to complete, is gorgeous.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the outfit was teamed with a tiered diamond necklace, statement earrings and the red and white wedding chudas. With marsala lips, well-defined eyes and a bunch of white roses carefully adorning her braided bun, Chopra made for a pretty sight.

Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper as usual in a black and deep blue, embroidered, velvet tuxedo teamed with a white shirt and a black bowtie.

Reportedly, the newlyweds will be hosting a Mumbai reception for the film fraternity as well.