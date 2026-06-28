Priyanka Chopra wows in Rs 1.8 lakh Silvia Tcherassi halter dress

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again proved why she remains a fashion powerhouse by attending the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The former Miss World was invited to speak at the Debussy Theatre during the five-day festival, celebrating excellence in creativity, marketing, and entertainment.
Addressing the audience, the actor spoke about originality, vision, and the importance of creating stories that leave a lasting emotional impact.
For the occasion, Priyanka opted for a sophisticated colour-blocked halter dress by designer Silvia Tcherassi. Crafted from Italian fabric, the maxi dress featured a sleek column silhouette and a halter neckline with tie detailing at the back. The elegant ensemble reportedly carried a price tag of approximately Rs 1.8 lakh.
Keeping her look polished yet understated, the actor paired the outfit with leather thong sandals from Freda Salvador, priced at Rs 35,574. She accessorised with a pink necklace and a luxurious Rolex Day-Date 40 Chocolate Dial watch.
Priyanka styled her hair in soft, loose waves and opted for a monochromatic makeup look featuring brown-toned eyes, cheeks, and lips. A matte base, subtle highlighter, and mascara completed her sophisticated appearance.
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During the session, Priyanka opened up about her creative process, revealing that she relies more on instinct than trends when choosing projects. “I think you follow your gut when it comes to storytelling. I try not to follow trends, because that’s really hard. A trend is interesting right now, it might not be interesting next week,” she said.
The actor further explained that she looks for stories that evoke emotion and stay with audiences long after the credits roll. “So I try not to think through trends, I try to think through how does this make someone feel? My favourite movies are the ones that you talk about later, revisit again, and leave the theatre with something to say about,” Priyanka said.
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On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in Prime Video’s The Bluff. She will next star with Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure epic, Varanasi. The highly anticipated movie, which also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, will release worldwide on April 7, 2027.