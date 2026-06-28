Priyanka Chopra wows in Rs 1.8 lakh Silvia Tcherassi halter dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again proved why she remains a fashion powerhouse by attending the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The former Miss World was invited to speak at the Debussy Theatre during the five-day festival, celebrating excellence in creativity, marketing, and entertainment.

Addressing the audience, the actor spoke about originality, vision, and the importance of creating stories that leave a lasting emotional impact.

Priyanka Chopra in Silvia Tcherassi halter maxi dress

For the occasion, Priyanka opted for a sophisticated colour-blocked halter dress by designer Silvia Tcherassi. Crafted from Italian fabric, the maxi dress featured a sleek column silhouette and a halter neckline with tie detailing at the back. The elegant ensemble reportedly carried a price tag of approximately Rs 1.8 lakh.