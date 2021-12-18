Priyanka Chopra wears a Roberto Cavalli for ‘The Matrix Resurrection’ promotions; take a look

Priyanka Chopra is a fashion icon. With her ability to channel both her Desi Girl charm and Quantico swag, she carries off haute couture and Indian traditional wear with utter ease.

On a promotional spree prior to the release of her upcoming movie ‘The Matrix Resurrection’, the actor wore a dress fit for the occasion.

She took to Instagram to share the look.

The Roberto Cavalli number is a nod to winter fashion — a snake-print dress worn with a tailored jacket that fit Priyanka perfectly. The mid-length outfit featured full sleeves and a flattering silhouette, making this dress a 2021 favourite.

She let her hair down in waves and laughed while posing for the camera. We spotted a good manicure, too, and we can’t help but appreciate it. The actor flaunted nude nails, a regular of hers, tipped with a shade of brown.

A look that is sensible and recreate-able, Priyanka wore black pumps with the ensemble which took the outfit to a whole new level. Her makeup was subtle and understated, clearly defined brows were the highlight of the look, while she added a mauve lipstick.

The key accessory, however, that stole the show was the pair of structured metallic earrings that the actor wore. The gold and grey accented pair was just the right fit for the mood.

