Priyanka Chopra reveals she is completely into athleisure; watch video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one those celebrities whose candidness defines her interviews. It was no different this time as she was at the show First We Feast’s Hot Ones trying out an array of spicy chicken and answering questions from the host Sean Evans while at it.

The White Tiger actor revealed at the outset that she was “terrified” to be at the show. Then she continued speaking about the film as well as her upcoming memoir. At one point, she shared the extent to which she has taken to athleisure, clearly the outfit of the times we are living in. “I happen to be wearing a dress in your honour, but usually I am always in my sweats,” she said.

She then went on to answer questions regarding the fashion record she is most proud of. Addressing two highlights of her fashion journey — the Met Gala trench and her wedding veil — she said though her wedding veil was impressive, it was not a fashion record. Referring to one of her meetings with designer Ralph Lauren, she recollected, “If we’re going to do a large one, it’s going to have to be the largest in the world. Which is why it was so big, but it wasn’t the largest in the world. The largest in the world was some woman, some 15 football fields, just recently. So, I gave up on that fight.”

Recently, the actor had also shared how she avoided a wardrobe malfunction at Cannes in 2019. “I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. 😂 The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!”

