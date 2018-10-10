Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in red

What do you think of her look? (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to picking an outfit, it seems like, of late, Priyanka Chopra can do no wrong. Be it contemporary or ethnic attires, the actor more than often succeeds in making a statement. The Quantico actor did it again as she stepped out in red and looked ravishing. The actor was recently snapped wearing a cherry red shirt that was teamed up with a matching leather pencil skirt. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the ensemble from Akris did not look over the top, mainly because of the way the actor pulled it off.

With hair neatly parted at the centre and a bright shade of lipstick, Chopra looked lovely. Keeping the accessories minimal, the look was completed with small studs and a red purse.

Prior to this, she was spotted wearing a causal co-ord set. A bright shade of lipstick, hair neatly parted at the centre and black sunnies completed her look. We loved her red boots which added a pop of colour to the outfit. And of course, the Gucci bag she was carrying had all our attention.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in this co-ord set but we heart her boots

Chopra was also spotted rocking a signature Manish Malhotra sari when she was in Italy, along with beau Nick Jonas, attending Isha Ambani’s engagement. The net saari with floral silver work looked lovely on her. The look was completed with hair styled into soft curls, minimal make-up and a dash of red lipstick.

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in this sari.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd