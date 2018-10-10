Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in red

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in red and looked ravishing. The actor was recently snapped wearing a cherry red shirt that was teamed up with a matching leather pencil skirt.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 10, 2018 9:18:34 am

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra instagram, priyanka chopra red, priyanka chopra latest photo, indian express, indian express news What do you think of her look? (Source: File Photo)

Related News

When it comes to picking an outfit, it seems like, of late, Priyanka Chopra can do no wrong. Be it contemporary or ethnic attires, the actor more than often succeeds in making a statement. The Quantico actor did it again as she stepped out in red and looked ravishing. The actor was recently snapped wearing a cherry red shirt that was teamed up with a matching leather pencil skirt. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the ensemble from Akris did not look over the top, mainly because of the way the actor pulled it off.

With hair neatly parted at the centre and a bright shade of lipstick, Chopra looked lovely. Keeping the accessories minimal, the look was completed with small studs and a red purse.

Prior to this, she was spotted wearing a causal co-ord set. A bright shade of lipstick, hair neatly parted at the centre and black sunnies completed her look. We loved her red boots which added a pop of colour to the outfit. And of course, the Gucci bag she was carrying had all our attention.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in this co-ord set but we heart her boots

Chopra was also spotted rocking a signature Manish Malhotra sari when she was in Italy, along with beau Nick Jonas, attending Isha Ambani’s engagement. The net saari with floral silver work looked lovely on her. The look was completed with hair styled into soft curls, minimal make-up and a dash of red lipstick.

HOT DEALS

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in this sari.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Watch Now
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Buzzing Now
Advertisement