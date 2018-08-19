Best and worst dressed at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement bash

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement bash: Here are some pictures from the party. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement bash: Here are some pictures from the party.

After much anticipation, Indian actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas made their relationship official. And they did that with a roka ceremony held at the Quantico actor’s residence on Saturday morning. After the roka ceremony, an engagement bash was hosted by the couple. And while the morning ceremony was intimate and private, several celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others, were in attendance. And of course, there was sister Parineeti Chopra as well.

We bring to you some of the photographs from the bash.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra kept it simple in this Hemant and Nandita dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express) Parineeti Chopra kept it simple in this Hemant and Nandita dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

Parineeti Chopra was spotted in a short lace dress by Hemant and Nandita. And while the dress looks chic, the appliquéd hemline did not look that great. She rounded out the look with a simple hairdo and a pair of black stilettos.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in this blue dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express) Alia Bhatt looked lovely in this blue dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

Alia Bhatt was also spotted at the bash and the Raazi actor looked absolutely lovely. The actor wore a blue chiffon, ruffle detail dress by Cinq a Sept. We love the embroidered text on the dress and the actor carried it off wonderfully. The look was rounded out with a sling bag and casually tousled hair.

The embroidered text on Alia Bhatt’s dress was an interesting change. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express) The embroidered text on Alia Bhatt’s dress was an interesting change. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani

(Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express) (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

Mukesh Ambai, along with Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani was also spotted at the bash. Both mother and the daughter chose subtle hues of pink. While Isha wore a tulle peach ruffle dress, Nita Ambai was spotted wearing a blush pink churidar with a heavy golden embellished dupatta.

Arpita Khan Sharma

Arpita Khan Sharma’s dress was a disappointment. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express) Arpita Khan Sharma’s dress was a disappointment. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

Arpita Khan Sharma was also one of the invitees and was spotted wearing a blue dress with floral designs. The dress had too much going on and the look was rather underwhelming.

What do you think of the looks? Let us know in the comments below.

