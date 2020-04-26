Priyanka Chopra wanted to wear a sari and so she did; see pics

(Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram) (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

The times we are living in might be bleak but each is trying to add some cheer in their own way. While some have resorted to cooking, baking and the likes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas decided to drape a sari. The actor recently shared a picture wearing a floral printed blue sari from the label KoAi. It was paired with a contrasting blouse in white and accessorised with silver bangles. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Felt like wearing a saree. So I did…At home. Miss everyone.”

Stylist Ami Patel also shared the picture and wrote, “Hello Peeeceee @priyankachopra so good to see you in this sari.” Well, we agree.

Prior to this, Karisma Kapoor had resorted to similar means to add some cheer. For Easter, she had decked up in a flowy dress. The multicolour hued outfit was rounded out with bright red lipstick. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Since no one is near.. decided to dress up to spread some cheer on Easterr ! (even wore heels )❤️🐇 Happy Easter all”

How are you planning to brighten your day?

