Priyanka Chopra Jonas twins with her ‘cub’ in a White Tiger-inspired outfit

What do you think of her look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is riding high on the success of her latest film, The White Tiger. And the actor and producer decided to share her enthusiasm by matching her outfit with the White Tiger itself. Trust us, this is no exaggeration!

Recently, the actor shared a picture of herself with her Instagram-famous dog, Diana, and both were seen twinning in stripes.

The actor looked striking in the asymmetrical dress which she styled with chic shades and hair tied in a bun. Sharing it she wrote, “A white tiger and her cub”, and we agree.

The multi-hyphenated artist recently launched her own haircare line, Anomaly. In a long Instagram post, she wrote that the product is a result of her experiences over the years, of learning from good and bad hair days.

“Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high-performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from 100 per cent plastic trash from our oceans and landfills. Oh, and btw, it’s $5.99! We are democratising sustainable beauty, because access to it should not cost us the Earth and should be available to all,” she wrote. The products dropped on January 31.

She also shared a little-known story from her 2019 Cannes appearance with her fans. “I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone knows I had just been freaking out on the inside. 😂 The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5-minute car ride!”

