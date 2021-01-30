Priyanka Chopra just took her winter fashion game a notch higher with latest look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ winter fashion needs no introduction. Pictures of her wearing colourful overcoats and chic boots make social media a better place. But this time, she took things many notches higher as she donned a patterned sheer black turtleneck. Needless to say, she stole the show and how!

The look works perfectly for the many last-minute Zoom meetings or even a casual brunch with friends. And in case you plan to step out, the outfit gives you ample opportunities to layer it well.

She accessorised the outfit with gold earrings and hair tied in a knot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)

The actor really has an impeccable winter fashion sense. For instance, she looked gorgeous in this Bottega Veneta double-breasted plaid coat which she teamed with a Givenchy bag in black and shades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

In another look, The White Tiger actor stunned in a Fendi cut-out top and a thigh-high slit leather skirt from Yigal Azrouel. But of course, she didn’t stop at that as she paired the ensemble with a stunning Marie 1998 eco fur coat. The look was completed with hair styled in curls and accessorised with shades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

She also knocked this look out of the park. The combination of a black leather jacket and red boots never looked so good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

What do you think of her looks?