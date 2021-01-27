The White Tiger: How Priyanka Chopra is having fun with promotions

What do you think of her looks? (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra-starrer The White Tiger is currently streaming on Netflix, and the actor is busy promoting the film and sharing snippets of the same on Instagram. And while she is, as always, impressing us with her looks, she is also giving a peek into what goes behind the scenes. Her posts, evidently so, are funny with a hint of glamour.

She recently shared a picture wearing a bottle green top paired with comfortable pants and a statement gold neckpiece. But, she is seen catching up with her shut-eye. She captioned it, “What’s my secret to doing late-night talk show appearances in the US while living in London you ask? 👆🏽💤 #NapsOnNapsOnNaps Top half Zoom styling by @luxurylaw.”

In the second picture, she is seen in a blue top, completing the look with a dark lip shade and hair tied in a neat bun. Sharing it she wrote, “I must say, I’ve become quite the updo expert 💁🏽‍♀️ #VirtualPressJunketLife”

In the third look, she kept things simple and understated in a white blouse. She rounded it up with minimal make-up and a neat hairdo. Sharing it, she wrote, “DIY Glam. How’d I do?(#TheWhiteTiger Press Junket day ✌🏽)”

Which is your favourite look?