Priyanka Chopra Jonas is giving us fashion goals we need in these outfits

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has proved several times in the past that she can nail any look. The Quantico actor proved this yet again as she donned two different looks and impressed us both times.

In one of the instances, the actor was seen in a lovely pink Tom Ford dress. We love the belt detailing of the attire and it wonderfully complemented her svelte frame. The look was rounded out by pink strappy heels, dark shade of lipstick and hair parted neatly at the centre.

It is the second look, however, that has really impressed. She turned several dress in a sheer blank and white Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini outfit. The dress is chic and risque and the actor did a great job in pulling it off. This was completed with black shoes, bag and hair tied in a top knot.

Prior to this, the actor aced the airport look as she donned white on white. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, she stepped out in a white hoodie and buckle trousers combo from the label Mandkhai Official. The ensemble was paired teamed a white overcoat and accessorised with red shades and handbag from Akris.

She was also spotted at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding, looking gorgeous in a grey Tarun Tahiliani sari. Styled by Ami Patel, the embellished sari look was rounded out with a matching blouse and bright lipstick.

What do you think of her recent looks?