Watch: The making of Priyanka Chopra’s extravagant white wedding gown by Ralph Lauren

Priyanka Chopra’s bridal look from her extravagant Christian wedding ceremony in Jodhpur is imprinted in our memory. Clad in a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown with a sweeping 75-feet tulle veil, the bridal trousseau with its floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect appliqué work was fit for a princess.

Recently, the legendary designer posted videos of the making of Chopra’s gown on Instagram and explained the hard work and process involved. “One of the fittings for Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress was held in Paris, where she saw the full look come together for the first time, complete with a veil. The sweeping, 75-foot veil she wore on the day of the ceremony was actually comprised of two different cuts of tulle—a shorter fingertip-length veil worn under the epically longer one, which was carried behind the bride by six attendants.”

In another post, the caption read, “The bespoke gown Ralph Lauren created for Priyanka Chopra’s wedding to Nick Jonas exemplifies the highest levels of exquisite, meticulous handwork. Fifteen artisans in Mumbai, India, hand-embroidered the coat with a variety of complex techniques, from fine cording to tulle appliqués and pastiche threadwork inspired by Chantilly lace, for a total of 1,826 hours. Worked into the scrolling floral motifs were 32,000 pearlescent sequins, 5,600 seed beads, and 11,632 Swarovski crystals. The coat was closed down the front with 135 satin-covered buttons and finished with scalloping at the high-cut neck and long sleeves. The strapless column dress worn beneath was embellished with more than two million pearlescent sequins to bring a sense of shimmering dimension to the overall look.”

The designer shared a third video, “Mr. Lauren began the months-long design process by showing Priyanka Chopra sketches for her custom gown, which combined the glamour of a sequin-embellished strapless dress with the romance of a sheer, hand-embroidered coat. The look was emblematic of some of the formalwear codes he has always highly regarded: a silhouette-skimming the body while simultaneously seeming to float away from it; a play between sheer and opaque; and, of course, intricate, handmade details.”

We think Chopra looked beautiful on her wedding day.