Priyanka Chopra Jonas picks an all-black outfit for Ralph Lauren store launch in the Capital

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has had a long-standing relationship with designer Ralph Lauren and the actor was recently spotted at the Ralph Lauren store launch in New Delhi in a black gown. Now we don’t really get the concept of the full-sleeve+sleeveless combination, but we think she managed to pull it off well. A lot has to do with the way her hair was styled in retro waves and her make-up complemented with a dark brown lipstick.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown at her white wedding. The attire, with a sweeping 75-feet tulle veil and with floral and scroll motifs, was breathtaking. She looked nothing short of a princess.

Whether it is Ralph Lauren or any other designer, the actor has this ability to garner attention with her unusual but chic choices. Take the example of her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. Seen with husband Nick Jonas, the beauty had stepped out in a black halter gown by Elie Saab.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, we quite liked the belt detail on the dress and although it could be considered a safe choice, the partly embellished tulle skirt with pockets managed to impress us. The look was accessorised with diamond earrings from Chopard. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a navy blue suit.

