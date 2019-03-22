Toggle Menu
Only Priyanka Chopra could pull off this beige and turquoise outfit; see pics

Trust Priyanka Chopra to be at her fashionable best every time she steps out. Recently, the actor impressed all in satin beige co-ords that she teamed with a vibrant turquoise jacket.

Priyanka Chopra looks pretty in this outfit. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

There is hardly any style that Priyanka Chopra Jonas cannot carry well. Recently, as she stepped out in New York City, the actor turned heads in satin beige co-ords that she beautifully layered with a vibrant turquoise jacket and bright yellow snakeprint heels.

She added oomph to her look with gorgeous waves, bronze-tint make-up and a nice brown lip shade. A chic mustard statement bag rounded out her look.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a lovely pink Tom Ford dress. We love the belt detailing and it wonderfully complemented her svelte frame. The look was rounded out by pink strappy heels, a dark shade of lipstick and hair parted neatly at the centre.

However, this is the look that we like the most. The actor did a great job in pulling off the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini outfit that she complemented with black shoes, and hair tied in a top knot.

What do you think of her style quotient?

