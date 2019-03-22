Only Priyanka Chopra could pull off this beige and turquoise outfit; see pics

There is hardly any style that Priyanka Chopra Jonas cannot carry well. Recently, as she stepped out in New York City, the actor turned heads in satin beige co-ords that she beautifully layered with a vibrant turquoise jacket and bright yellow snakeprint heels.

She added oomph to her look with gorgeous waves, bronze-tint make-up and a nice brown lip shade. A chic mustard statement bag rounded out her look.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a lovely pink Tom Ford dress. We love the belt detailing and it wonderfully complemented her svelte frame. The look was rounded out by pink strappy heels, a dark shade of lipstick and hair parted neatly at the centre.

However, this is the look that we like the most. The actor did a great job in pulling off the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini outfit that she complemented with black shoes, and hair tied in a top knot.

What do you think of her style quotient?