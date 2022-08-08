Priyanka Chopra enjoys a lavish spread by the pool with Nick Jonas and baby Malti; check it out

Priyanka Chopra is living and loving domestic life. The actor and entrepreneur became a mother earlier this year and she is enjoying every minute of bliss with her daughter Malti Marie, who was born premature and had to spend over three months in the NICU.

Chopra’s recent Instagram activities suggest the family had a fun day at their pool. First, the new mother shared this gorgeous photo of herself posing by the pool in a super-cool outfit. The former Miss World wore a bikini top — a midnight blue bra with a white strap — and matching swimming shorts.

She wore a white see-through jacket over it and accessorised with black headgear with polka dots. She captioned this photo “Sundaze”, a portmanteau of the words ‘Sunday’ and ‘daze’. It indicated that the family spent a lazy day inside their sprawling home.

The actor, who turned 40 last month, also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of a table full of food. “Look how stunning,” the text read, referring to the dainty chinaware plates from Chopra’s homeware brand ‘Sona Home’ in New York.

But, what stole the show was a photo of the chonky fist of Malti Marie. Take a look.

While the little one’s face has not been revealed yet, her parents keep sharing her pictures with a heart emoji on her face. This time, too, the Quantico star shared a polaroid snap of the three of them sitting in the pool, with Malti wearing a cap and posing expertly. Her father, singer Nick Jonas posed shirtless, while Chopra appeared to be all smiles as she wore a pair of sunglasses and looked straight at the camera.

We cannot fathom this level of cuteness; what about you?

